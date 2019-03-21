Vintage outdoor market coming in May

COMFORT, Texas - Vintage Market Days of Greater San Antonio is hosting a spring Southern Charm market May 3-5.

The upscale, open-air vintage market will be at the Kendall County Youth AG & Equestrian Center at 649 FM 289 between Boerne and Comfort.

In addition to shopping vintage, architectural salvaged and repurposed finds, there will also be live music and food trucks on-site.

Furniture, paintings, housewares, antiques, clothing, jewelry and more are all a part of Vintage Market Days.

"We have more than 80 vendors bringing their best spring selection in vintage, vintage-inspired, and handcrafted goods," said VMDGSA owner Kathy Burch.

Tickets for Vintage Market Days start at $5. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted for free. Purchase tickets here.

