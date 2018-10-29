Vintage outdoor market taking place this weekend

COMFORT, Texas - Vintage Market Days of Greater San Antonio will take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The upscale, open-air vintage market will be at the Kendall County Youth AG & Equestrian Center at 649 FM 289 between Boerne and Comfort.

In addition to shopping vintage, architectural salvaged and repurposed finds, there will also be live music and food trucks on-site.

Furniture, paintings, housewares, antiques, clothing, jewelry and more are all a part of Vintage Market Days.

Tickets for Vintage Market Days are $10 Friday and $5 Saturday and Sunday. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted for free. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the gate.

