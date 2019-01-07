San Antonio sees violent first week of 2019

SAN ANTONIO - The first week of 2019 has resulted in two fatal officer-involved shootings, nine shootings and two fatal car crashes.

January 1

Convenience store clerk Timothy Deshawn Collins, 42, died of multiple gunshot wounds he suffered in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on Interstate 10 and Callaghan Road, police said. The shooter remains at large.

Read More: SAPD: 7-Eleven convenience store clerk killed in New Year's Day robbery

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the knee after two men in their 20s walked up to a home in the 300 block of Groff Avenue and opened fire on people who were leaving the home. The gunmen have not been caught.

Read More: SAPD: Teen shot as armed men opened fire on crowd leaving West Side home

January 2

Arron Thomas Lambert, 33, described by detectives as a serial burglar, was shot and killed by police after taking an officer's stun gun and using it on the officer on the NE Side.

Read more: UPDATE: Serial burglar ID'd in Wednesday's fatal officer-involved shooting

A 40-year-old man was left in extremely critical condition after being shot in the chin after arguing with another man over a woman at the America's Best Value Inn in the 900 block of North Main Street, police say. The shooter has not been found.

Read more: SAPD searching for motel shooting suspect who left motel without shirt, shoes

An argument between a man and a woman resulted in the man getting run over as the woman attempted to back out of a driveway in the 200 block of Westoak Road. The man was taken to University Hospital and it is unclear if any charges will be filed. Police are looking for the woman.

Read more: Police: Man gets run over by vehicle during argument in driveway

January 3

San Antonio police shot and killed 39-year-old Samuel Garcia, whom police described as an "active shooter" after they said Garcia fired a handgun multiple times in the 1400 block of South Pleasanton Road.

Read more: Suspect, SAPD officers involved in fatal shootout Thursday ID'd

January 4

A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the head at the 7-Eleven near Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410. Police said the man was arguing with a store clerk who thought he and two other men were trying to steal something. Detectives are still investigating who was at fault.

Read more: Shootout inside East Side 7-Eleven leaves 1 critically wounded

A man and woman in their mid-20s are accused of breaking into a pickup truck and then shooting at the truck's owner at an apartment complex near the intersection of Callaghan and Babcock roads. Police said the owner confronted the couple during the break-in and was unharmed in the shooting. Police are still searching for the pair.

Read more: 2 suspects break into pickup truck, fire gun at owner while fleeing

January 5

Police said 19-year-old Hezekiah Jaeden Williams died after being shot in the head while dropping off two 16-year old girls at their house in the 7800 block of Mesquite Farm. Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.

Read more: Man fatally shot in head while dropping off 2 teen girls identified

January 6

Police have charged 18-year-old Rueben Justin Trejo with manslaughter after police said he T-boned and killed another driver traveling west on Foster Road.

Read more: Driver facing charges after deadly T-bone crash, police say

Police said a 17-year-old boy shot his mother's boyfriend in the ankle while leaving a bowling alley at Goliad Road and Pecan Valley Drive because he didn't like the way the boyfriend talked to his mother. The teen is still at large.

Read more: SAPD: Teen shoots mom's boyfriend because he didn't like way man talked to mom

January 7

A man in his 20s was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at the Castleridge Apartments in the 80000 block of West Military Drive. No arrests have been made.

Read more: Man found fatally shot in apartment parking lot on West Side

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was shot at the Crestwind Town Homes and Apartments, located in the 8800 block of Wilmon Way in Windcrest. The suspect has been detained.

Read more: 1 hospitalized, 1 detained following shooting in Windcrest, police say

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.