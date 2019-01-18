Violent fugitive arrested after pursuit leads to crash on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A violent fugitive was arrested on the Southeast Side on Thursday afternoon after the vehicle he was riding in wrecked.

The crash happened at the intersection of Southeast Military and Bardwell drives.

Authorities arrested John Anthony Escobedo, who was wanted for several violent offenses. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was involved in a warrant operation that started in Converse.

The pursuit then came to a halt after a wreck. Carlos Alvarado, with Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, says they got lucky in the pursuit.

Officials said that because of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s helicopter, they were able to follow Escobedo until the vehicle crashed into a truck with a family and children inside.

Officials shut down the intersection as they cleared the scene, and everyone made it out OK.

Escobedo faces a long list of violent offenses, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and family violence.

