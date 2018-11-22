Viral mugshot 'neck guy' in custody again, prompts new neck jokes

OPELIKA, Alabama - Charles Dion McDowell, more infamously known as the 'neck guy,' was arrested again Wednesday morning in Alabama for allegedly attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, improper lane usage and second-degree marijuana possession.

McDowell's mugshot from his initial arrest on Nov. 13 went viral on Facebook with commenters focusing on the size of his neck.

McDowell's original arrest was for fleeing/eluding police, possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

Court records show McDowell is being held on $5,400 bond and was admitted to Lee County Detention Center at 3:37 a.m.

