Viral tweet shows Grand Canyon visitor giving squirrel water, park discourages encounters

SAN ANTONIO - A video posted to Twitter showing a visitor giving a squirrel water at the Grand Canyon has gone viral since being posted this morning by ABC News.

The video seems innocent enough and the squirrel certainly seems happy to have all that water, but the National Park Service discourages feeding animals.

Grand Canyon NPS posted a photo to Twitter Tuesday afternoon reminding visitors to #KeepWildlifeWild.

"Bites and injuries from animals like squirrels and elk occur when these wild animals get used to people food or when they feel like people are getting too close to them or their babies,” the tweet reads in part.

THIRSTY WORK: This parched squirrel casually reached out for a Grand Canyon visitor's water bottle and drank every last drop. https://t.co/swdH5yYmzQ pic.twitter.com/R3W78jtyDn — ABC News (@ABC) June 6, 2018

Practice being safe and #KeepWildlifeWild. Bites and injuries from animals like squirrels and elk occur when these wild animals get used to people food or when they feel like people are getting too close to them or their babies. pic.twitter.com/MrFYik8kCP — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) June 5, 2018

