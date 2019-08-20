Viral video appears to show Texas officer texting, driving patrol car without seat belt

KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department on Thursday released a statement after one of its officers was captured in a now-viral video apparently texting while driving a patrol car without a seat belt.

The video, which appears to have originated last Tuesday from a Facebook post by Mark Evans, shows an officer driving while typing and talking into her phone.

Evans wrote, "I couldn't help myself I had to record this."

The video has been shared more than 2,000 times since it was posted.

The Killeen Police Department said it was made aware of the video on Wednesday. The agency described the alleged infractions as "minor in nature," adding that it understood "that the expectations that our community expects were not met in this incident."

"We take traffic enforcement and safety seriously and will handle this matter the same," the department said. "There is a process in place to handle any allegation of misconduct by an officer, and that process is currently ongoing for this incident."

The video took off on Reddit, shooting to the top of the Texas subreddit.

Unimpressed with the agency's response, one person responded to the video, "If I ever get a ticket (in) Killeen, I am just going to quote the Chief of Police to the Judge and say your honor it's just minor in nature."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.