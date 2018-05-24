VIRAL VIDEO: New Braunfels man learns to style wife's hair after she's no longer able

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A video of a New Braunfels couple is going viral on social media after a husband insisted on learning how to style his wife’s hair after she was no longer able to do it herself.

Raigen Kelley posted the video from The Foundry Salon in New Braunfels, where she works as a hairstylist.

Kelley said the man wanted to learn how to style his lady love’s hair step by step, from products to use to the way he should hold the brush and dryer.

The video has been shared more than 100,000 times since Sunday.

Heart melted. Watch below:

