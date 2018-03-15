Viral video of adorable little girl raises awareness for Down syndrome

IRVINE, United Kingdom - Chloe is a 5-year-old girl who is winning over hearts across the world.

Chloe’s mom, Jade Lennon, posted a video of her daughter to Facebook to raise awareness for Down syndrome.

Down Syndrome Awareness Day is March 21 and Chloe is reminding everyone to wear odd socks.

Lennon’s video of Chloe has been shared more than 400,000 times since Monday.

Watch Chloe’s PSA below and see her adorable sign off:

