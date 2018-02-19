Viral video shows fans trying to sneak into 'Black Panther' movie

CARSON, California - Two fans tried to get a discount on “Black Panther” tickets over the weekend, but their disguise didn’t cut it.

In a video in a tweet that has now gone viral, one man sits on the shoulders of a friend and uses a giant trench coat to get a two-for-one special.

“The manager was not having it,” the tweet reads.

It's hard to blame them for trying, since most of the people who went to the movies this weekend went to see “Black Panther.”

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

The movie pulled in a record-breaking $192 million making it the fifth-highest-grossing debut ever.

Someone commented on the video on Twitter, asking if the pair made it in.

“Nah, I don’t know how, but he knew something was up,” the jokester responded.

