Viral video shows giant rattlesnake interrupting golf game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A giant rattlesnake slithered its way across a Florida golf course on Oct. 8, and golfer Logan Ungerer caught it on video.

Ungerer saw the massive snake at the Mangrove Bay and Cypress Links Golf Course, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"I saw what looked like a stick blowing in the wind on the green. As I got closer I saw a bird picking at it and knew it was a snake,” Ungerer told FOX 13.

Watch the video below:



