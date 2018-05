Hobbs, New Mexico - Parishioners at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Hobbs, New Mexico are calling it a miracle.

During church last Sunday the statue allegedly started crying.

According to KVIA in El Paso, more than 4,000 visitors have stopped by to see the statue at the church.

The Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces visited the church Thursday to investigate the claims.

Do you believe this is a hoax or a miracle?



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.