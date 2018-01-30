Virginia Tech student in possession of assault rifle tried to buy 5K rounds of ammo, police say

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia Tech student was arrested after being accused of illegally carrying an assault rifle and attempting to buy 5,000 rounds of ammo, police said.

A warrant for the arrest of Yunsong Zhao, 19, also states that he had been researching bulletproof vests and had bought a former police vehicle that still has police markings on it.

Zhao, who has family in China and no known criminal history, was charged with possessing or transporting an assault firearm while not being a U.S. citizen or while not being lawfully admitted for permanent residence to the U.S., according to the arrest warrant.

