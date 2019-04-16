Visit Padre Island National Seashore for free on Saturday

TEXAS - National Park Week kicks off Saturday and continues through April 28.

To celebrate, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees to national parks on Saturday, including Padre Island National Seashore.

PINS is home to the most important nesting beach in the U.S. for the Kemp's ridley sea turtle -- the most endangered sea turtle in the world.

National parks across the country will be hosting a variety of special programs and events to commemorate National Park Week 2019, according to the NPS website.

Free entrance to the national parks will also be available on:

August 25 - National Park Service Birthday

September 28 - National Public Lands Day

November 11 - Veterans Day

Amenity and user fees for activities like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours are not covered during fee-free days.

Four Texas parks that you can visit for free on Saturday include:

Big Bend National Park

Fort Davis National Park

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Padre Island National Seashore

For more information about fee-free days click here.

