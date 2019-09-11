Visit San Antonio wants to make you a video star

SAN ANTONIO - Visit San Antonio wants to know what you think makes our city special. The city's marketing arm has unveiled a new project called Visit San Antonio TV.

San Antonio residents are invited to "share a story that captures the heart and soul of San Antonio" or even pitch an idea for their own show.

"If you have an idea for your own show, or a story that captures the heart and soul of San Antonio, we'd like to see it. We feel it's a new and interesting way to best bring the world to this destination," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio.

Storytellers can upload their videos to VisitSanAntonio.tv.

Finalists will be invited to pitch their stories in person. If chosen, storytellers could turn their videos and ideas into multi-episode shows that will be featured on VisitSanAntonio.tv and YouTube.

