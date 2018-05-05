Visits to STD clinic spike following Fiesta, Metro Health says

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta is over, but it appears some may have had too much fun.

Metro Health said it has seen an increase in traffic at its STD clinic in the week since Fiesta ended.

Anita Kurian, assistant director of Metro Health, said that it's normal to see an increase around this time of year, adding that its STD clinic sees an influx in patients following large events such as Fiesta.

Although Metro Health didn't have numbers, officials said they observe an increase following many large events.

The clinic, located at 512 E. Highland Blvd., is available to residents of San Antonio and Bexar County, and those who have no other means of obtaining STD services, according to the Metro Health website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.