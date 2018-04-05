Viva Hemisfair to showcase culture, history and expansion

SAN ANTONIO - Viva Hemisfair will celebrate its 50th anniversary with music and food to honor its history.

The event will take place April 6-8 and will mark 50 years since the 1968 World’s Fair came to San Antonio.

Drew Hicks, communications manager of the Hemisfair, said they want to showcase San Antonio’s rich diversity.

“We have partnered with musicians, with chefs, with artisans, people all over the city to make this happen,” Hicks said.

Kausi Subramaniam, president of Anuja San Antonio, said there will be several performers dancing Bollywood this weekend.

“We are going to be having about 5 or 6 dances that are representative of what we do at Diwali SA. So we are calling it the Best of Diwali SA,” Subramaniam said.

Subramaniam said there is a huge Indian community in San Antonio and it has grown to several thousand families in recent years. They want to bring some of their culture to those participating in the festivities.

“It’s the 10th year anniversary of Diwali, 50th anniversary of Hemisfair and 300th anniversary of San Antonio, so I think it’s a really great for us to be part of all these celebrations,” Subramaniam said.

Hicks said this festival will allow visitors to see their expansion. There are three businesses currently open at Hemisfair, and a fourth business will open in a few short weeks.

There is also construction near Yanaguana Garden, which includes parking, residential units and ground floor retail.

