Vocational school offers help to those displaced by sudden closure of Brightwood College

SAN ANTONIO - A vocational school is offering help for students and faculty members affected by the sudden closure of Brightwood College.

Southern Careers Institute will be holding open meetings across its seven campuses around the state to help students transfer to another institute so they can complete their degrees. The school will also discuss placement of faculty members left without jobs.

Last week, two Brightwood College campuses in San Antonio were shut down immediately.

Education Corporation of America, which owns the for-profit chain, announced earlier this year that it was expecting to close dozens of campuses by 2020.

The closures have affected more than 20,000 current and entering students at 11 campuses across the state.

