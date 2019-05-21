Audi, GMC, Cadillac: Impounded vehicles up for auction in Leon Valley

The Leon Valley Police Department is auctioning off a number of impounded vehicles next month.
The police department announced Monday it will auction off the vehicles on June 12 at 6429 Evers Road. Those interested in viewing the vehicles should arrive at 8 a.m. and the auction will start at 9 a.m.
Among the vehicles up for auction are a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, a 2004 Honda Civic, a 2006 Dodge Charger, a 2000 Audi A6 and a refridgerated semitrailer.
Detective Jim Wells, of the Leon Valley Police Department, said that the proceeds from the sale of the vehicles will go to the city's general fund.
|
YEAR, MAKE, MODEL
|
COLOR
|
2000 WABASH NATIONAL RF TRAILER
|
WHI
|
1995 HONDA 4 D
|
GRN
|
2000 FORD F150 PK
|
GRY
|
2005 MAZDA M3I
|
BLK
|
2007 FORD TAURUS
|
GRY
|
1999 FORD EXPED
|
GRY
|
2002 GMC YUKON
|
GOLD
|
2003 CHEV SUB
|
BLUE
|
2000 PONTIAC GRAND AM
|
BLK
|
1999 FORD F150 PK
|
WHI
|
1994 FORD F150 PK
|
RED
|
2004 TOYOTA SCION
|
WHITE
|
1998 DODGE DURANGO,
|
BLK
|
2000 AUDI A6
|
BLUE
|
2004 HONDA CIVIC
|
BLUE
|
2006 FORD FUSION
|
GRY
|
1997 CADILLAC SEV
|
WHI
|
2004 PONTIAC GA
|
BLK
|
2003 CHEV ENTERVAN
|
MAROON
|
1989 CHEVY SUB
|
BLUE
|
1998 CHEVY PL
|
BLK
|
2000 TOYOTA CELICA
|
RED
|
2005 VOLK JET
|
WHI
|
2001 CHEV CAV
|
WHI
|
1998 FORD EXP
|
WHI
|
2006 DODGE CHARGER
|
GRN
|
2000 CHEV CAV
|
GRY
|
2004 NISSAN TITAN PU
|
WHI
|
CAMPER SHELL
|
WHI
Check out the vehicles up for auction in the gallery below:
