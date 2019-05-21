News

Audi, GMC, Cadillac: Impounded vehicles up for auction in Leon Valley

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

The Leon Valley Police Department is auctioning off a number of impounded vehicles next month.

The police department announced Monday it will auction off the vehicles on June 12 at 6429 Evers Road. Those interested in viewing the vehicles should arrive at 8 a.m. and the auction will start at 9 a.m.

Among the vehicles up for auction are a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, a 2004 Honda Civic, a 2006 Dodge Charger, a 2000 Audi A6 and a refridgerated semitrailer.

Detective Jim Wells, of the Leon Valley Police Department, said that the proceeds from the sale of the vehicles will go to the city's general fund.

YEAR, MAKE, MODEL

COLOR

2000 WABASH NATIONAL RF TRAILER

WHI

                      1995 HONDA 4 D

     GRN

2000 FORD F150 PK

GRY

2005 MAZDA M3I

BLK

2007 FORD TAURUS

GRY

1999 FORD EXPED

GRY

2002 GMC YUKON

GOLD

2003 CHEV SUB

BLUE

2000 PONTIAC GRAND AM

BLK

1999 FORD F150 PK

WHI

1994 FORD F150 PK

RED

2004 TOYOTA SCION

WHITE

1998 DODGE DURANGO,

BLK

2000 AUDI A6

BLUE

2004 HONDA CIVIC

BLUE

2006 FORD FUSION

GRY

1997 CADILLAC SEV

WHI

2004 PONTIAC GA

BLK

2003 CHEV ENTERVAN

MAROON

1989 CHEVY SUB

BLUE

1998 CHEVY PL

BLK

2000 TOYOTA CELICA

RED

2005 VOLK JET

WHI

2001 CHEV CAV

WHI

1998 FORD EXP

WHI

2006 DODGE CHARGER

GRN

2000 CHEV CAV

GRY

2004 NISSAN TITAN PU

WHI

CAMPER SHELL

WHI

 

Check out the vehicles up for auction in the gallery below:

Photos: More than 2 dozen vehicles up for auction in Leon Valley

