Audi, GMC, Cadillac: Impounded vehicles up for auction in Leon Valley

The Leon Valley Police Department is auctioning off a number of impounded vehicles next month.

The police department announced Monday it will auction off the vehicles on June 12 at 6429 Evers Road. Those interested in viewing the vehicles should arrive at 8 a.m. and the auction will start at 9 a.m.

Among the vehicles up for auction are a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, a 2004 Honda Civic, a 2006 Dodge Charger, a 2000 Audi A6 and a refridgerated semitrailer.

Detective Jim Wells, of the Leon Valley Police Department, said that the proceeds from the sale of the vehicles will go to the city's general fund.

YEAR, MAKE, MODEL COLOR 2000 WABASH NATIONAL RF TRAILER WHI 1995 HONDA 4 D GRN 2000 FORD F150 PK GRY 2005 MAZDA M3I BLK 2007 FORD TAURUS GRY 1999 FORD EXPED GRY 2002 GMC YUKON GOLD 2003 CHEV SUB BLUE 2000 PONTIAC GRAND AM BLK 1999 FORD F150 PK WHI 1994 FORD F150 PK RED 2004 TOYOTA SCION WHITE 1998 DODGE DURANGO, BLK 2000 AUDI A6 BLUE 2004 HONDA CIVIC BLUE 2006 FORD FUSION GRY 1997 CADILLAC SEV WHI 2004 PONTIAC GA BLK 2003 CHEV ENTERVAN MAROON 1989 CHEVY SUB BLUE 1998 CHEVY PL BLK 2000 TOYOTA CELICA RED 2005 VOLK JET WHI 2001 CHEV CAV WHI 1998 FORD EXP WHI 2006 DODGE CHARGER GRN 2000 CHEV CAV GRY 2004 NISSAN TITAN PU WHI CAMPER SHELL WHI

Check out the vehicles up for auction in the gallery below:

