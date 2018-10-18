Volunteer firefighter arrested for pleasuring himself in Pleasanton funeral home

PLEASANTON, Texas - A volunteer firefighter in Pleasanton was arrested for pleasuring himself in a funeral home, police said.

Trinidad Bosquez, 75, was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.

An employee at Hurley Funeral Home said she was using the restroom Sept. 29 when another employee said they saw Bosquez standing outside the restroom door, pleasuring himself.

The employee who saw Bosquez screamed and someone called police.

After a warrant was issued, police arrested Bosquez the following Monday.

