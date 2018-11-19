Volunteers, chefs prep for SA's largest Thanksgiving dinner

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of volunteers are prepping for San Antonio's largest Thanksgiving dinner, which is set to feed about 25,000 people Thursday.

The annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has been serving the community since 1979 in an effort to feed the less fortunate.

More than 500 turkeys were delivered Sunday to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, where the dinner will take place.

Doors will open Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. and an all-faith worship service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Food will then be served at 10:30 a.m.

