Volunteers give official welcome to Trinity University students moving in

SAN ANTONIO - It was a big day for hundreds of Trinity University students across San Antonio — move-in day.

Friday marked the start of a new chapter away from home for the students, where lifelong friendships will be made. For some students and parents, however, college move-in day was exhausting physically and emotionally.

A group of volunteers worked their hardest to make move-in day for 651 students as smooth as possible.

“My experience was very different going to undergrad, where (we were) just dropped off at the curb and go. So, the community that comes to unload and make the transition that much easier is wonderful,” said John Isaacs, a father who was dropping off his son, Garrett.

Keith Hullfish and his wife made the trek from San Diego to send off their only son, Casey.

“It was so well orchestrated. I told the president that. You just drive up and there's this swell of excitement,” Hullfish said.

Dr. Danny Anderson, president of Trinity University, was seen dressed in maroon and drenched in sweat surrounded by faculty, staff members, students and alumni volunteers who helped give students an official welcome.

“It sets a wonderful tone. It helps people think about what we are about. Even for the people serving others here, it helps them remember (that) we are all about being connected and taking that extra action or step that welcomes people in,” Anderson said.

In minutes, volunteers helped students and carried their bags, boxes and suitcases to their new home away from home.

“I’m glad I didn’t have to carry things to the third floor,” Hullfish said.

