Vulture caused over 6,000 people to lose power in Alamo Ranch area

SAN ANTONIO - A loud pop followed by a large flash that resulted in more than 6,000 people being without power in the Alamo Ranch area Wednesday night were caused by a vulture that flew into a power line near Loop 1604 and Culebra Road.

In a video sent to KSAT.com, sparks are first seen falling from the damaged power lines but later a large white burst can be seen.

The burst caused a small fire to start on the ground near the access road of Loop 1604.

CPS Energy spokesman Albert Cantu confirmed the power outage that occurred at 6:32 p.m. on Wednesday, sharing that a vulture caused a primary line to phase out and fall to the ground.

Because the primary line came down from its housing, a nearby transformer popped, resulting in the large flash and loud pop, resembling a shotgun bang, that many in the area reported hearing to KSAT.com.

Cantu said it only took CPS Energy workers about 10 minutes to isolate the issue and divert the power back to 3,028 customers who were affected by the outage.

By 7:24 p.m., CPS Energy was able to correct the issue and bring power to everyone except three customers.

All power was restored by 8:45 p.m. to all of the affected people Cantu said.

Cantu said having a vulture fly into power lines is not uncommon for CPS Energy, and that birds and squirrels are the No. 1 cause of sudden power outages.

