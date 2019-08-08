Walmart commits $400,000 in support of El Paso community

A woman touches a cross at a makeshift memorial for victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting on Aug. 3 which left at least 22 people dead, on Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Walmart is committing $400,000 in cash grants to support local community foundations that have set up funds for those affected by the El Paso tragedy.

The company said Thursday in a press release that it is providing the cash donations to the El Paso Community Foundation’s Shooting Victims’ Fund and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso Victims Relief Fund. Walmart is also working closely with local officials and government entities to help meet the needs of those affected.

“Our hearts ache for El Pasoans,” said Greg Foran, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S. “As we work on helping our associates through this tragedy, we also want to help ensure the community has the resources it needs by providing funds to support the important work the El Paso Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation are doing during this difficult time. We want to support the people of El Paso every step of the way.”

The El Paso Community Foundation, established in 1977, has a long history of providing a wide range of philanthropic services, including community convener, grant maker and leadership organization for the El Paso region. Since 2013, the Paso del Norte Community Foundation has worked to improve education, health, social services, economic development and quality of life in the Paso del Norte region.

In addition to the commitments to the two foundations, Sam’s Club has donated food and water to the local family reunification center and three area hospitals. The press release said Walmart is also providing support for its associates through its Resources for Living program, to ensure they have what they need at this difficult time.

