Walmart employee threatened with knife during robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred Tuesday, Jan. 30 at a Walmart store located in the 8500 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

According to police, the two suspects (a man and a woman) entered the store posing as customers before placing items into bags that they had brought with them into the store.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

When the pair walked towards the exit they were confronted by a loss prevention employee. That's when, police said, the woman pulled out a knife and threatened the employee. Both suspects then fled in a sedan with the stolen property.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.