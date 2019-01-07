NE side community on high alert after 19-year-old shot in head

SAN ANTONIO - A North East side neighborhood is on high alert after police said a man was shot in the head while dropping off two teenage girls Saturday night.

Residents of the Walzem Farm community said they're being vigilant as they wait for more information from police.

Police said the driver had two 16-year-old girls in the back seat and another 19-year-old man in the passenger's seat and appeared to have been dropping the girls off when shots rang out.

Authorities said witnesses estimated eight shots were fired, leaving the driver with a gunshot wound to the side of his head.

According to authorities, everyone in the car got out and tried to get help.

“I've lived here for 15 years and I’ve never experienced anything like that," said Brittani Gabriel, who lives around the corner from where the shooting took place. “There’s an elementary school right behind us, so obviously there’s lots of kids.”

Niesha Williams, another resident who lives a few doors down from where the shooting occurred, echoed Gabriel's concerns.

“The bus stop is on the corner for one school, and then, literally, across the street, there's another bus stop," Williams said. "This could've been in the morning time, when kids are going to school.

It's unclear if the attack was random or targeted, but people in the area said they are taking extra safety measures.

“I will be keeping my eye out," Williams said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 210-207-7635.

