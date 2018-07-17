Want to be on new Spurs Hype Team? Auditions coming up

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs Sports and Entertainment will hold auditions for the new Spurs Hype Team over the next few weeks.

This will be the first season for the Hype Team after the Spurs eliminated the Silver Dancers after 26 years.

The Spurs say they're looking high-energy, top-notch, talented entertainers for the co-ed team.

These are the qualifications listed on the team's website:

Comfortable engaging large crowds

Outstanding communication skills

Reliable, punctual, and courteous

Ability to work at least 25 home games/team events and 10 community events

Willing to work evenings, weekends, and holidays

At least 18 years of age

Experience in athletics, cheerleading, dancing, breaking, tricking and/or pep squad is a plus

Auditions will be held on two dates: Saturday at St. Anthony's High School Fencing Center on McCullough and Aug. 5 at UIW McDermott Convocation Center on Broadway.

Prospective members must register at Spurs.com/hype-team to receive a specific audition time.

