Wanted burglar: Shirtless man breaks into SA taco shop, leaves trail of blood

SAN ANTONIO - A man is wanted by authorities after the San Antonio Police Department said he broke into an East Side taco shop to steal money but only left with cuts to his body.

The Police Department's East Patrol SAFFE unit shared images of the burglar on its Facebook page, showing a shirtless man walking inside the taco shop.

According to a police report, an SAPD officer responded Aug. 7 to Patty's Taco House located in the 2400 block of South Hackberry Street around 4:45 a.m. for a burglar alarm.

At the location, the officer said he found one of the restaurant's front windows shattered with fresh blood near the glass.

Police said the unidentified man smashed the front window and climbed through to enter the restaurant, which resulted in the man receiving cuts to his hands and arms from the broken glass.

A worker, who later arrived at the restaurant, told police no money was stolen or any items were missing but that the man had checked a tip jar. The woman said it was already empty.

While the burglar may have left with nothing, police said he left nearly a half-mile trail of blood from the restaurant to the 600 block of Aberdeen Place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Property Crimes unit at 210-207-8854.

