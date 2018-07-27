Wanted felon leads police on 105 mph chase, gets arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A man wanted for stealing a vehicle led several law enforcement authorities on a high-speed chase before he was arrested in San Antonio, officials said.

According to the Floresville Police Department, the chase began around 12:45 a.m. just outside the San Antonio city limits, where the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office joined in the pursuit.

The driver eventually stopped at Southeast Military Drive in San Antonio and tried to run away, but was captured, police said.

He will be charged with evading arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.