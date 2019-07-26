SAPD: Man in custody after firing at officers during high-speed chase that ended on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man led officers on a pursuit Thursday afternoon that ended on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said.

Police said around 5 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Repeat Offender Program Unit spotted an individual they were looking for who was wanted on an aggravated kidnapping charge.

Officers with the Repeat Offender Program Unit called for assistance from the Street Crime Unit, who then attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Petaluma and Pleasanton on the man, who police identified at 36-year-old Thomas Suggs.

Suggs refused to pull over, and police supervisors authorized a pursuit because he was wanted for a violent criminal offense, police said.

San Antonio police said Suggs led officers on a pursuit with speeds of more than 60 mph and fired at officers more than six times.

Officers with the Street Crimes Unit performed a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, to end the chase.

The chase ended in the 100 block of East Formosa.

Officers did not fire any shots, and no one was injured, police said.

Suggs will be taken to the Bexar County Jail on the aggravated kidnapping charge for which he was wanted and will also be charged with deadly conduct, felon in possession of a firearm and for evading arrest, police said.

The kidnapping victim is OK, police said.

