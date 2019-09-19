Wanted man arrested after being caught sleeping at NW Side storage facility

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a wanted man after he was found sleeping at a Northwest Side storage facility.

The arrest was made around 1 a.m. at a storage facility in the 8000 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Medical Drive and Interstate 10.

According to police, they had been searching for the man who had allegedly stolen a car and evaded officers earlier this year.

Police said they received a tip a suspicious person had been hanging around the storage facility. They had been watching the facility because they heard he may be sleeping there.

When police arrived around 1 a.m., they say they found the suspect.

Police say the man is also associated with another person who is wanted for shooting a police officer.

Officers handcuffed him, but he tried to run away with the handcuffs on, authorities said.

A sergeant on scene said the suspect ran, turned the corner and fell and hit his head on the concrete.

He was treated by an EMS crew before officers detained him, police said.

The man's name and age were not disclosed.

