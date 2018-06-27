Warrant issued for grandmother in connection with San Antonio boy's disappearance

SAN ANTONIO - An arrest warrant has been issued for the grandmother of a 6-year-old boy who was last seen days ago on the East Side.

San Antonio police said Joel Jimenez is believed to be with his grandmother, identified as Sarah Tremillo, and was not in any immediate danger.

Tremillo does not have custody of the child and may be driving a black Ford Escape with the license plate 158-74G6, according to SAPD.

Joel was last seen Sunday in the 600 block of J Street. He has straight brown hair that comes to the top of his ears in a fade.

He is missing half of a top front tooth and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with blue stripes on its sleeves, black shorts and black slide sandals.

Jimenez is 4 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Joel or Tremillo's whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.