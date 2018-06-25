Warring Texas billboards target liberals, bigotry in competing messages

AMARILLO, Texas - A resident of Amarillo started a GoFundMe page Wednesday to raise money for a welcoming billboard in response to a viral billboard that encouraged liberals to leave Texas.

"We need a sign that represents the true, hospitable spirit of the great state of Texas,” Roman Leal wrote in the campaign's description.

The new billboard reads, “Texas is for everyone — not for bigotry. Welcome, y’all!,” and will go up on a digital billboard at I-40 and Coulter Street in Amarillo.

A billboard encouraging liberals to leave Texas goes viral

The original viral billboard was located 6 miles east of Vega, Texas, on I-40 and read, “Liberals - Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS.”

That billboard has since been taken down.

The campaign for the welcoming billboard surpassed its original goal and “any contributions exceeding the goal will be used to pay for a longer duration,” Leal wrote.

