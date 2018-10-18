WATCH @ 7PM: Candidates for Dist. 21 House seat square off in debate

SAN ANTONIO - Three candidates vying for the U.S. House District 21 seat will face off in a live debate Thursday night.

All three candidates, Chip Roy (R), Joseph Kopser (D), and Lee Santos (L), will discuss issues with moderator KLRN's Jim Forsyth. The debate is presented by the League of Women Voters.

The debate will begin at 7 p.m. on KLRN's "On The Record."

The current Representative from District 21 is longtime incumbent Republican Lamar Smith, of San Antonio, who is not running for re-election in 2018.

District 21 runs along the western edge of Insterstate 35 north of San Antonio through west Austin, and blankets a wide swath of the Texas Hill Country.

