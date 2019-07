CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas - An alligator was recently spotted relaxing in the surf at Crystal Beach along the Texas coast.

Video posted to Facebook Monday shows the reptile hanging out on the beach before disappearing into the waves.

Alligator sightings along the Texas coast are not as rare as some people might think.

American alligators are common throughout the Texas coastal marshes, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Watch the video below:

