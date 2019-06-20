Dancing for jobs: BCSO deputy recruiting people with 'Git Up' challenge

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Recruiting Team is doing the two-step, then the cowboy boogie as part of "The Git Up" challege in an effort to entice new recruits.

"The Git Up" challenge has people all over the world putting their spin on the line-dancing lyrics of Blanco Brown's song, "The Git Up."

Recruiting Deputy John Estrada, who has been with the department for approximately five years, gave his rendition of "The Git Up" challenge -- calling all prospects to "gitup and apply."

If you're interested in applying to be a Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy call 210 335-5627(JOBS).

Watch the video below:

**If you can't see the embed - click here.

Nice Whataburger shades!!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.