Watch: Castle Hills police chase ends in crash; 3 arrested

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were arrested following a crash at the end of a high-speed chase involving Castle Hills police that was caught on surveillance video.

The chase, which reached speeds of more than 90 mph, began around 11 p.m. Sunday, when a Castle Hills police sergeant on patrol at Loop 410 East noticed a pickup truck change lanes without using a signal light, police Chief Johnny Siemens said.

"Some of these things, it seems seemingly innocuous, end up being pretty profound and egregious by nature," Siemens said.

The sergeant flashed his lights for the pickup to pull over. But the truck took a turnaround, drove in the westbound shoulder and exited onto West Avenue off Loop 410 West, where the driver blew through a traffic light, Siemens said.

When the driver, 47-year-old Lee Villarreal, tried to turn right onto Clower, he crashed into a pole and a stop sign, Siemens said.

Taking into account the amount of traffic and weather conditions, the chase continued until the driver crashed.

"Our officers, as many are, are trained to mitigate circumstances surrounding these pursuits. Typically, that starts with the safety of the public," Siemens said.

The sergeant found methamphetamine and bullets in the cab, Siemens said.

"[The bullets] led them to, that prompted them, to ask questions," Siemens said. "(A) subsequent search of the area revealed a pistol, about 20 feet north of the crash site."

Villarreal was charged with evading arrest and reckless driving.

John Timothy Loera, 35, had an outstanding warrant for felony possession of a firearm. He now faces charges of felony possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and drug possession. Arrest documents show Loera admitted that the drugs and gun belong to him.

Also arrested was Cyrena Marie Rosario, 31, who had an outstanding DWI warrant.

