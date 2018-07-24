WATCH: Cellphone video shows child being rescued from hot car in 104-degree weather

SAN ANTONIO - Cellphone video captured the moment witnesses say authorities rescued two young children from a hot car with its windows rolled up Monday afternoon.

Liliana Hernandez said she and her mother were at the City Base Walmart around 5 p.m. when they saw the kids in the car.

Hernandez said she and her mother were trying to hurry and put groceries away in their car so they could escape the 104-degree heat.

As they backed out of the parking space, Hernandez said they saw a child waving in the car in front of theirs.

Hernandez said it was a young girl who looked to be no older than 8 years old, crying because she was trapped inside the car with the windows rolled up.

A boy, who Hernandez said was about 3 or 4 years old was in a car seat in the back seat sleeping. She said the car's sunroof was open and that the sun was beaming directly on the child's face.

Hernandez said after some hesitation, the little girl finally unlocked the door and said her mother had just gone inside to grab some stuff.

"The cops came and the little girl was scared," Hernandez said. "She didn't want to get out of the car because of all of the people surrounding her. The cops finally got her out. They checked the baby. The baby's face was all red from the heat."

Police escorted the children inside of the Walmart and Hernandez said she later saw them being brought out by their mother.

Aside from visible sunburn on the boy's face, Hernandez said the children appeared to be OK.

The San Antonio Police Department did not immediately return a request for more information about the incident.

