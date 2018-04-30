WATCH: Cowboy takes down gun-toting robber in Mexico meat market

MONTERREY, Mexico - A patron of a meat market in Mexico is being hailed as a hero after he thwarted an armed robbery.

Carnes Cares meat market in Monterrey shared video of the attempted robbery on Facebook last week, crediting a customer in a cowboy hat with the takedown.

The video shows a young man enter the store, pull out a gun and point it at the cashier.

The man in the cowboy hat, who was paying his bill at the time of the attempted robbery, made eye contact with the young man and the young man pointed the gun at him.

The young man appeared to yell at the man in the cowboy hat, but then became distracted by another customer emerging from behind a series of shelves.

While the young man was distracted, the man in the cowboy hat rushed him from behind and wrestled the gun away from him.

Employees of the store grabbed the gun and assisted the man in the cowboy hat in pinning the teen to the ground.

The intense video has been shared by several national news organizations.

The names of those involved have not been released.

