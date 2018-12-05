Caught on camera: Trash can flies into windshield on busy Texas highway

DALLAS - A North Texas woman got quite a scare when a trash can flew into her windshield as she was driving on a highway.

Kathy Lanham was driving on Nov. 1 along the LBJ freeway in the HOV lane when the trash can came off a truck in front of her, flew across multiple lanes and slammed into her car.

Lanham told WFAA-TV she didn't swerve because she didn't have room on her left or right, and just let the trashcan hit her car.

The trash can was carrying mulch and did not do any major damage, but it was all caught on Lanham's dashcam video.

