Watch GMSA for April 10, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, April 10:
What's Trending:
It's testing time once again for students across the area as they take the STAAR test on Tuesday. McDonald's is offering free breakfast to students and teachers.
Gay, Ginobili lead Spurs over Kings to clinch playoff berth
The San Antonio Spurs are in the playoffs for the 21st consecutive season after a 98-85 win over the Sacramento Kings.
KSAT Weather: Seasonable and sunny through Wednesday
Monday begins with temperatures in the 50s and mostly cloudy skies.
GMSA News Headlines:
Man's body found in parking lot near Graham Central Station
San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot near Graham Central Station early Tuesday morning.
Amid missteps, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on Tuesday.
People can now carry loaded shotguns, rifles in Balcones Heights
Balcones Heights city leaders did away with a city ordinance that made it illegal for people to walk or drive around with a loaded shotgun or rifle.
