Watch GMSA for April 11, 2018 with GMSA First Look

Texas woman apologizes for sending son to school in graphic T-shirt

A Texas woman's apology to educators after accidentally sending her son to school in a graphic t-shirt is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Algerian military plane crashes, killing at least 100 people

At least 100 people were killed when a military plane crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria on Wednesday, officials said.

KSAT Weather: Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday

Wednesday will shape up very similarly to Tuesday, with abundant sunshine and low humidity. However, the temperatures will be a little warmer – in the low 80s.

8-year-old boy wounded in accidental shooting by family member, police say

An eight-year-old by is in the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot in the chest accidentally by a family member.

AG Jeff Sessions to address immigration at border sheriffs meeting

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to bring his firm stance on immigration enforcement to New Mexico where a group of Southwest border sheriffs are meeting Wednesday.

Firefighters encounter heavy flames at late-night house fire

San Antonio firefighters encountered intense flames at a late-night house fire, fire officials said Wednesday.

