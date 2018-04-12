Watch GMSA for April 12, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Wednesday, April 12:

Spurs announce broadcast schedule for 1st round games versus Warriors

The Spurs (47-35) are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and will face the second-seeded Warriors (58-24) in Game 1 on Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m. on ABC.

USA Today ranks 10 bests beaches in Texas

The USA Today has ranked the 10 best beaches just in time for summer. See which beach came out as number one.

KSAT Weather: Isolated storm or two on Friday

A stout southerly breeze will continue to blow on Thursday, allowing humidity to pour into the region. We’ll start the day overcast, but the clouds should steadily turn into partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Man stabbed confronting suspected car thieves in parking lot, police say

San Antonio Police are searching for three suspects after a man was stabbed twice at a North Side apartment complex overnight.

2 BCSO deputies struck jail inmate, now indicted, sheriff says

Two Bexar County sheriff deputies were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in connection with a disturbance involving a jail inmate, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

What the government says it has on 'El Chapo'

When Mexican cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman goes on trial in New York, federal prosecutors are expected to unveil a wide range of evidence.

