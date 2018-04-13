Watch GMSA for April 13, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Friday, April 13:

What's Trending:

Standoff underway at apartment complex on Southeast Side

A standoff involving San Antonio police is currently taking place at an apartment complex on the city's Southeast Side.

Must see places Selena fans should visit in Corpus Christi

KSAT 12's Sarah Acosta, a Corpus Christi native, gives her list for the “Unofficial Selena Tour” a list of places in Corpus Christi that fans can see to pay honor to the late Tejano Star.

Tacos, strawberries, Selena birthday celebrations take place all over town this weekend

It is the week before Fiesta, but no worries: There is still plenty to do around town.

GMSA News Headlines:

Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in crash

A motorcyclist is dead after he was thrown from his bike during a vehicle crash overnight, San Antonio police said.

Family desperate to find teenage daughter who's been missing for 2 weeks

A family is making an emotional plea after their 15-year-old daughter went to school one day and never returned home.

KSAT Weather: Slight chance of rain on Friday night

Friday will bring more humidity and the chance for rain, but a cold front on Friday night is slated to usher in cool and sunny conditions for the weekend.

