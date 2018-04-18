Watch GMSA for April 18, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Wednesday, April 18:

Woman in dog-dumping video turns herself in after video of incident goes viral, ACS says

Animal Care Services provided new information on an alleged dog-dumping case that was caught on camera by a good Samaritan on Friday.

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92

Former first lady Barbara Bush, wife of President George H.W. Bush, has died at the age of 92.

Popovich jokingly yells ‘Go Warriors' to bystanders after Game 2 loss

Following Monday night’s 116-101 Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, classic Pop was at it again when he was leaving Oracle Arena.

Man pinned in car crash while trying to evade police

One man is in the hospital and another is in custody following an attempted traffic stop and vehicle crash late Tuesday night.

Fallen SAPD officer gives the gift of life to 4 strangers

The legacy of San Antonio police Officer Robert Deckard would not only be making the ultimate sacrifice for his community but also saving the lives of four people he never met.

Man steals money from Circle K register after threatening store clerk

Police are looking for clues in a robbery that occurred March 26 at a Circle K convenience store located in the 1110 block of Vance Jackson Road.

