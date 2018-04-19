Watch GMSA for April 19, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Thursday, April 19:

What's Trending:

Fiesta 2018 officially kicks off Thursday!

Break out your flower crowns, cascarones and medal sashes, it's chicken-on-a-stick time! Fiesta kicks off today with opening ceremonies and fireworks.

Wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich dies

The wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died. She was 67.

Driver dies after vehicle catches fire and explodes during crash

A driver was killed after their vehicle caught fire and exploded during a crash with a light pole.

GMSA News Headlines:

Police: Family hears scream, finds daughter-in-law fatally stabbed

San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found fatally stabbed outside her family's home late Wednesday night.

Man fatally shot by his mother during altercation, police say

San Antonio police are investigating after a man was fatally shot by his mother late Wednesday night.

Driver arrested after short vehicle chase during attempted traffic stop

Castle Hills police have arrested a man following a short vehicle chase that first began as an attempted traffic stop.

