Watch GMSA for April 2, 2018 with GMSA First Look

Blood and urine test for autism could enable earlier diagnosis, scientists say

Monday April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day. Read about a blood and urine test that could enable an earlier diagnosis.

Little Caesars is giving away free pizza after NCAA tournament upset

Little Caesars on Monday will honor a deal it made at the beginning of the NCAA tournament.

Spielberg's ‘Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

Steven Spielberg has found his way back to the top of the box office with the action-adventure “Ready Player One”.

Man shot outside sports bar crashes vehicle driving to hospital, police say

One person is in the hospital and another is on the run following a shooting at a Northwest Side sports bar overnight.

Man caught behind shed after leading police on foot chase

A man is facing charges after he led police on a chase and search.

Here's what to watch for between Michigan, Villanova in NCAA title game

A wild, entertaining season and one of the maddest Marches in college basketball history has reached its pinnacle.

SPURS: Aldridge, Gay help Spurs hold down Rockets 100-83

