Watch GMSA for April 20, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Friday, April 20:

What's Trending:

Authorities capture fugitive grandma at center of national manhunt at South Padre Island resort

A Minnesota woman suspected of killing her husband and then a woman in southwest Florida has been captured at a South Texas resort.

Emotional evening not enough to lift Spurs past Warriors in Game 3

Playing basketball seemed trivial to the Spurs following the death of Erin Popovich. They competed as best they could Thursday night, but it just wasn't good enough against Golden State, again.

National School Walkout renews calls for gun safety

Students from more than 2,500 schools across the country will stream out of class Friday as part of a National School Walkout to demand action on gun reform.

GMSA News Headlines:

Man dead after being shot twice in Motel 6 parking lot

A man is dead after he was shot twice in the parking lot of a Motel 6 overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

Edison HS teachers accused of targeting co-workers, others in pyramid scheme

The Texas Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division is investigating multiple complaints that staff members at Edison High School organized a pyramid scheme targeting co-workers and others.

Man's stabbing by wife possibly self-defense, police say

A man was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed by wife, likely in self-defense, San Antonio police said.

