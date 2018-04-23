Watch GMSA for April 23, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Monday, April 23:

What's Trending:

Fiesta events for April 23: Pilgrimage to Alamo, Texas Cavaliers River Parade

Check out the Fiesta events for Monday, April 23!

Duchess of Cambridge in 'early stages of labor'

The Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Britain's Prince William, has been admitted to hospital in the early stages of labor, the royal family announced.

Valero, Circle K to offer free coffee after Spurs playoff wins

Participating Valero fuel branded locations are giving away a free cup of coffee or a cappuccino to Spurs fans the morning after every Spurs playoffs win.

GMSA News Headlines:

Waffle House suspect still being sought; residents on alert

Police are warning residents of a Nashville neighborhood to watch out for a suspect in a Waffle House restaurant shooting that killed four people.

Neighborhood on alert after mysterious overnight shooting

A shooting in West Bexar County has prompted more questions than answers for investigators.

Police believe man seen in surveillance video tied to flea market murder

Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a man who detectives believe is a suspect in a murder.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

SPURS: Manu Ginobili, Spurs dig deep to stave off elimination

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.