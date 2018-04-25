Watch GMSA for April 25, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Wednesday, April 25:

What's Trending:

Spurs season ends with hard-fought, last minute loss to Warriors in Game 5

The San Antonio Spurs 2017-18 season came to an end on Tuesday night following a hard-fought 99-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of their first round NBA playoffs series.

VIDEO: Steve Browne performs NIOSA edition of human tuba

Check out this viral video of KSAT 12's very own Steve Browne performing.

Fiesta events for April 25: Fiesta Gartenfest, Taste of the Northside

Viva Fiesta San Antonio! Here are the latest Fiesta events that will be held on April 25.

GMSA News Headlines:

Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing 24-year-old during drug deal

The San Antonio Police Department made a third arrest in the murder of a 24-year-old man whose body was stashed at a Northeast Side apartment complex.

Man in custody after 2 Dallas police officers, store employee shot

A man is now in custody after two Dallas police officers were critically wounded in a shooting that also injured a home improvement store employee on Tuesday.

Man stabbed multiple times during altercation with family member, police say

A man was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed multiple times by a family member during altercation late Tuesday night.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.